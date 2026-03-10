Police widen net in R10m Limpopo ‘murder for insurance’ scheme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former cop Rachel Shokane-Kutumela (right) and her elder sister Annah in the Polokwane magistrate's court.

Two brothers and a sangoma were arrested during an early morning raid in Limpopo on Tuesday as police widen the net in the R10m insurance murder fraud scheme allegedly led by former Limpopo policewoman Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who is accused of killing several people to cash in on insurance policies.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police are executing seven warrants of arrest in relation to insurance murder for a payout scheme which is linked to Shokane-Kutumela.

The ex-cop is currently in custody together with her daughter, sister and elder brother after their bail denial and ongoing court proceedings.

“All suspects are believed to have taken life and funeral policies on 10 people who were later murdered.

“Three arrests have been made this morning. These include two brothers and a sangoma — and more arrests are imminent,” Mathe said.

Shokane-Kutumela was arrested while on duty in 2024 and has since been dismissed from the SAPS.

TimesLIVE