Shaune Mogaila back in court over fatal crash charges

Sekhukhune United’s Shaune Mogaila after his Man of the Match performance against Chippa United in a Betway Premiership match in East London. File photo

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila is expected back in court in a case related to a car crash that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Mogaila, 29, who faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, and culpable homicide, is out on bail and is expected to appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tuesday’s case will centre on the court hearing the s

tate’s response to representations submitted by the defence. “We will hear the response from the state regarding the submissions made by the defence, and thereafter a decision will be taken on the way forward in prosecution or proceeding to trial,” the NPA said.

The deadly crash occurred in the early hours of October 30 2024, and claimed the life of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela. At the time, Gomolemo’s mother was driving her daughter and a neighbour’s 13-year-old son to school.

It is alleged that Mogaila’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with their car. Police said at the time that dagga and alcohol were allegedly found in Mogaila’s car.

Sowetan