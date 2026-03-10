The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Motsoaledi to ask hospital to approach court to save teen’s life
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says a Johannesburg hospital must approach the high court to save the life of a 15-year-old boy who needs a liver transplant, but his family refuses to allow a blood transfusion for the procedure on religious grounds.
Motsoaledi described the incident unfolding at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital as unfortunate, saying a liver transplant cannot be done without a blood transfusion.
Story audio is generated using AI
Ramaphosa extends Madlanga inquiry deadline to end of August
President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga commission of inquiry an extension.
The commission, which was initially expected to conclude its work on March 17, will submit its findings and recommendations by the end of August.
“Accordingly, the commission shall submit a second interim report by May 29 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry on August 31,” said Vincent Mangwenya, the president’s spokesperson.
No arrest yet after death of MultiChoice security guard in cycling crash
Police have confirmed an arrest has yet to be made in the case of the death of popular MultiChoice security guard David Sejobe, who was killed in January after a vehicle struck him while he cycled to work.
They have confirmed a vehicle believed to be linked to the crash is being tested.
