DA to reveal ‘explosive’ details on ex-Gauteng health CFO Lerato Madyo’s exit

Five companies acquired more than R1bn in irregular contracts through alleged corruption at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. File photo.

The DA is expected to reveal what it describes as “explosive information” regarding the departure of former Gauteng health chief financial officer Lerato Madyo during a media briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Madyo previously faced disciplinary action linked to controversial procurement contracts at Tembisa Hospital that were flagged by murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran. Deokaran had raised concerns about suspicious payments before her assassination in 2021 in a scandal that later exposed alleged corruption worth billions within the hospital system.

The expected revelations come as the Gauteng department of health continues to face scrutiny over governance and accountability.

In recent months, former head of department Lesiba Arnold Malotana was suspended after failing a lifestyle audit that flagged him as “high-risk”, raising questions about possible financial irregularities among senior officials.

Malotana’s suspension followed investigations into procurement irregularities and corruption linked to Tembisa Hospital, where the Special Investigating Unit uncovered large-scale fraud networks operating within the provincial health system.

Malotana and other officials were reinstated last month. He has been deployed as a senior manager in the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Sowetan