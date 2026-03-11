Evidence contradicts Shibiri’s claim of minimal talks with Matlala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended national head of the SAPS organised crime division Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

Evidence shows the suspended national head of the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) organised crime division exchanged several calls with Vusi “Cat” Matlala with the last one a week before his arrest.

This is despite Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri claiming his conversations with Matlala were minimal and he does not remember calling Matlala from April 2024.

At the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, evidence leader Thabang Pooe revealed on December 31 2024 Shibiri called Matlala. He also called him on January 7 2025 and this was followed by other several calls until May 2025.

The commission is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Pooe asked Shibiri why he told the commission that to the of best his recollection he does not remember making calls to Matlala.

“I am in agreement with you to say after I fixed my phone [in April], I don’t recall calling him on my official phone,” he responded.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi said she struggled to understand how Shibiri could say he had minimal conversations with Matlala and does not recall calling him

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo asked him if he would agree that according to evidence, he called Matlala a week before he was arrested.

“Yes, I remember on this day I was somewhere in farms in Mpumalanga. We were looking for the missing Aserie Ndlovu [the journalist who was kidnapped with his girlfriend and killed] and we found the bones. Where we were there was no signal and I don’t see why I could have phoned him. I remember there was someone we wanted to check with, somebody from Mamelodi — but I am not sure, I might have phoned him,” Shibiri responded.

Khumalo asked him if he would accept the evidence shows he called Matlala on May 9, and Shibiri conceded.

Shibiri responded: “As I testified, around January I got information that my name was used by him somewhere and I phoned him. I don’t remember calling him unless it was work-related.”

Baloyi asked if he would accept he was in frequent communication with Matlala.

“I was in contact but not in frequent,” he said.

Pooe said they would deal with the duration of the calls at a later stage.

Evidence also proved Matlala and Shibiri exchanged money, which Shibiri claimed was a loan he has since repaid.

