Joburg residents urged indoors as pollution brings ‘rotten egg’ smell

Johannesburg residents are encouraged to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, use air-conditioning and wear masks. This is as Joburg and surrounding areas are plagued by a smell like rotten eggs and a grey sky.

Experts have attributed this to air pollution trapped near the ground by a temperature inversion. The pollution includes sulfur dioxide emissions from coal-burning industries.

The City of Johannesburg said it had escalated the issue to the provincial and national environment departments after investigations by the city’s director of the environment, Dr Tebogo Modiba.

Modiba said monitoring data confirmed elevated levels of hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) at the Buccleuch and Alexandra monitoring stations.

The characteristics of the odour, the city said, are consistent with emissions typically associated with activities in the Highveld industrial complex.

“The city does not host major heavy industrial operations. All listed industrial facilities within the city are licensed and regularly monitored by the environmental management inspectorate,” said city manager Floyd Brink.

Prof Rebecca Garland from the geography department at the University of Pretoria said the air pollution was due to temperature inversion.

“When I looked at the air in Soweto, Jabulani side, I noted that from March 9 all of the pollutants had started to increase. Then I also noticed it about the time we had the change in weather. We are seeing this temperature inversion, and with it the pollution getting stuck. We had a lot of high wind at the weekend, which would have dispersed and moved a lot of the pollution away,” she said.

However, Garland said, because of the rain, the pollution could not be flushed out.

The programme manager for air quality and environment at the University of Johannesburg’s Process Energy and Environmental centre, Boitemogelo Kwakwa, said the pollution came from industrial sites in neighbouring provinces such as Mpumalanga.

“The smell is coming from sulfur dioxide emissions from coal-burning in Mpumalanga, where there are many coal mining companies and a lot of electricity generation.

“It’s actually a frequent occurrence, but we should not accept it as normal because it brings short-term and long-term complications.

“It is definitely harmful to health, particularly coming from what we call fine particulate matter. That’s where it’s small enough to get into your airways and essentially clog your lungs, causing asthma-associated issues,” she said.

Kwakwa’s advice echoed that of the city: wear a mask and stay indoors.

“It will probably come back every year, and will probably worsen because of climate change. It’s a race against time ... remember to close your doors, stay indoors, use your air-conditioning.

“You can’t stay away from the air,” she said.