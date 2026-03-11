Lesufi denies involvement in R3m Madyo health settlement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has dismissed assumptions that he was linked to a R3-million settlement between the department of health and former CFO Lerato Madyo.

This follows a briefing by the DA’s shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom, on Wednesday, where he claimed Madyo did not resign and was instead given the settlement, which was approved by suspended health head of department Lesiba Malotana, with the premier’s knowledge.

Province spokesperson Elijah Mahlanga, however, said the department of health had informed Lesufi of the settlement after it was finalised and requested retrospective approval, but he [Lesufi] had declined, citing a lack of prior consultation or involvement.

“Premier Lesufi dismisses any insinuation that he was part of the arrangements to release the pension payout of the department’s former CFO and would like to point out that Madyo’s disciplinary hearing commenced prior to his tenure ... An independent legal firm has since been appointed to investigate the matter and determine whether the agreement was handled correctly and to advise on any further action required,” said Mahlanga.

He added that in this case, the office of the premier did not form part of the negotiations and decision-making that led to the monetary settlement.

Lesufi said he was committed to rooting out corruption. “We will not hide any form of wrongdoing, especially on matters related to the unfortunate loss of life of the late Babita Deokaran [whistleblower].”

Bloom said sources had told him that Madyo was now in Limpopo using a new name. “So I do believe she’s in Limpopo. We have a new name of Danielle Molape that she goes by because of what she did, including the golden handshake — so she’s got no record," he said.

Madyo previously faced disciplinary action linked to controversial procurement contracts at Tembisa Hospital.

Bloom said Madyo initially froze the R104m payment that Deokaran had flagged, but later allowed it to be released.

“Madyo was paid R3m while suspended with pay for two years as the department dragged out her disciplinary inquiry on 13 misconduct charges ... She left with her pension and an undisclosed settlement amount,” he said.

