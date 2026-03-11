Mugabe’s son abandons bail bid as attempted murder case heads for plea talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bellarmine Mugabe and co-accused Tobius Mugabe Mathondze in the Alexandra magistrate's court, where they've abandoned their bail application. The pair are due back in court on March 17.

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Mugabe, and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze have opted to enter plea negotiations with the state and abandon their bail application.

The pair appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where they face charges including:

attempted murder;

defeating the ends of justice; and

possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The charges stem from an alleged violent altercation with a man believed to be a gardener at Mugabe’s upmarket residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

According to information presented in court, the gardener was allegedly assaulted on the property during a confrontation with Mugabe and Matonhodze. It has also been revealed in court that the accused are relatives.

Additional charges relating to contravention of the Immigration Act have also been added, with the state alleging that both men were in the country illegally.

The pair were arrested at Mugabe’s residence in February after gunshots were reportedly heard at the property.

The state alleges that the accused were involved in the shooting and the subsequent events surrounding the incident, which led to the charges now before the court — NPA

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the complainant — whose identity has not been disclosed — was allegedly shot in the back while attempting to flee the residence.

“A security guard from a neighbouring property noticed the complainant lying outside and immediately alerted police and emergency services. Authorities responded to the scene, and the complainant was taken for medical treatment,” the NPA said.

“The state alleges that the accused were involved in the shooting and the subsequent events surrounding the incident, which led to the charges now before the court.”

Prosecutors further allege the firearm used during the incident was not legally licensed, and the ammunition found in the possession of the accused was also illegal.

The court heard the matter had initially been scheduled for bail proceedings. However, the accused abandoned their bail application and instead requested that the matter be transferred back to the trial court to allow for plea negotiations with the state.

Legal representatives indicated discussions between the defence and the prosecution are expected to continue before the next court appearance.

The case has been postponed to March 17, when the accused are expected to appear again in the Alexandra magistrate’s court. They will remain in custody pending the outcome of the plea negotiations.

Bellarmine Mugabe is the youngest son of the late Zimbabwean leader, who was married to Grace Mugabe. Like his older brother, Robert Mugabe Jnr, he has gained attention for a lavish lifestyle often showcased on social media.

TimesLIVE