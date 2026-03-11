Over 60 taxis taken off Gauteng roads in safety crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 60 minibus taxis have been taken off the road in Gauteng during recent stop-and-search operations aimed at improving road safety and enforcing traffic laws.

The operations were carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) together with officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation. The provincial government said the inspections form part of ongoing efforts to increase law enforcement visibility and deal with lawlessness on the roads.

According to the Gauteng department of transport and roads, intensified operations took place between March 1 and 8 across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. Authorities targeted major public and scholar transport routes considered high risk.

During the operation, GTI officers discontinued 66 minibus taxis, while five were impounded for failing to meet basic road safety requirements. An additional 95 private vehicles were also issued with discontinue notices.

Officials said several vehicles were found with serious defects.

These include faulty braking systems, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators and cracked windscreens, problems authorities warned could pose serious risks to other road users.

Officers also issued more than 1,000 manual infringement notices and processed over 1,308 electronic fines using the inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

The inspectors uncovered widespread non-compliance in the public transport sector. Authorities found:

289 minibus taxi operators were driving without valid licences;

139 minibuses were operating without valid licence discs.

Police also made 11 arrests during the operations. Ten drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and one person was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, praised the inspectorate’s work but said she was disappointed by drivers who continued to break the law.

“The work of the GTI must be commended and serve as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to safer roads and accountable public transport operations. We will continue to intensify enforcement to ensure vehicles operating on our public roads are roadworthy and operators are fully compliant with traffic laws,” she said.

She said the safety of road users remained the provincial government’s top priority and that the stop-and-search operations would continue.

“Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the department continues to reinforce the message that lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads will not be tolerated.”

