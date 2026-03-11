SA government calls US ambassador’s remarks ‘undiplomatic’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the government has described recent public comments made by US ambassador to SA as “undiplomatic”.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Lamola said Leo Brent Bozell III, had acknowledged SA’s history and the need to address inequality and redress.

However, broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) was not reverse racism, as “regrettably insinuated” by the ambassador, he said.

“It is a fundamental instrument designed to address the structural imbalances of South Africa’s unique history. It is a constitutional imperative that the South African government can and will never abandon,” Lamola said.

According to Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE, Bozell told the BizNews Conference in Hermanus on Tuesday that programmes such as B-BBEE were designed to expand opportunity and correct historic injustice — goals he described as important.

However, he said when such policies introduce challenges to ownership, create complex compliance requirements or are clouded by allegations of corruption, “investors begin to reassess risk”.

Bozell also said the US had previously presented South Africa with “five asks” (demands) which have not been responded to by the government more than a year later.

The requests included reconsidering the Expropriation Act and B-BBEE policies, condemning the “Kill the Boer” chant, prioritising farm murders to protect white farmers and be a non-aligned country.

Responding, Lamola said some of the demands were raised during the White House meetings, and that SA has reiterated its position.

He also said SA remained committed to the rule of law and that the Expropriation Act was not intended to undermine property rights.

“Expropriation without compensation is a measure of last resort, subject to rigorous procedural safeguards and strictly limited to the five specific conditions outlined in Section 13 of the Act,” he said.

“These safeguards ensure that land reform is conducted in a manner that is just, equitable and sustainable.”

Lamola also rejected claims that rural crime targeted white farmers.

“It is not a phenomenon limited only to white people. It affects all South Africans — black, white, coloured and Indian,” he said.

He added that about 500 US companies currently operate in SA, employing more than 250,000 people.

“These firms operate in full compliance with our domestic laws, including assisting us to address historical injustice through legislated BEE equivalent programmes,” Lamola said.

“This is a mutually beneficial relationship. The bilateral trade between the two countries can grow, but we should not behave as if South Africa’s contribution is inconsequential to this relationship.

Lamola said SA remained one of the largest importers of American products on the continent.

“As we cannot tell President Donald Trump how to deal with localisation in the United States, he also cannot tell us how to deal with our domestic issues of sovereignty,” he said.

