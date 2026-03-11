SABC TV licence model is due for a reboot as only 15% pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans are refusing to pay for TV licences, with the vast majority in arrears.

Even though the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s revenue from licence fees increased by 10.4% in the last financial year, 85% of all billed accounts remained unpaid.

The SABC reported improved revenue collection of R758m from licence fees, up from R687m in 2023/24, according to its latest annual financial statements.

The highest collection happened in the 2021/22 financial year, when R815m was collected, before this amount dropped to R741m in 2022/23.