SABC TV licence model is due for a reboot as only 15% pay

TV licence revenue up, but 85% of South Africans still don’t pay

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

Debate over SABC's funding model intensifies amid proposed legislative changes.

South Africans are refusing to pay for TV licences, with the vast majority in arrears.

Even though the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s revenue from licence fees increased by 10.4% in the last financial year, 85% of all billed accounts remained unpaid.

The SABC reported improved revenue collection of R758m from licence fees, up from R687m in 2023/24, according to its latest annual financial statements.

The highest collection happened in the 2021/22 financial year, when R815m was collected, before this amount dropped to R741m in 2022/23.


