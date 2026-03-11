SABC TV licence model is due for a reboot as only 15% pay

South Africans are refusing to pay for TV licences, with the vast majority in arrears.
Even though the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s revenue from licence fees increased by 10.4% in the last financial year, 85% of all billed accounts remained unpaid.
The SABC reported improved revenue collection of R758m from licence fees, up from R687m in 2023/24, according to its latest annual financial statements.
The highest collection happened in the 2021/22 financial year, when R815m was collected, before this amount dropped to R741m in 2022/23.
