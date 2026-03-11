Soccer star Mogaila crash case postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sekhukhune United’s Shaune Mogaila after his Man of the Match performance against Chippa United in the Betway Premiership in East London. The winger was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old child in 2024.

Sekhukhune United soccer player Shaune Mogaila briefly appeared in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to allow the defence to finalise representations to the state.

The 29-year-old star is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, fleeing the scene of an accident, and culpable homicide following a fatal crash in October 2024.

During proceedings, the defence indicated that the representations had not yet been furnished to the state. Defence counsel told the court that he had recently consulted with the accused and had approached the senior public prosecutor (SPP) regarding the matter. The defence then requested a short postponement to finalise consultations with the prosecution.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred in the early hours of 30 October 30 2024, which claimed the life of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela.

Speaking after the court appearance, the children’s mother Keo Mavimbela said the family is still struggling to cope with the loss. “We are trying to cope as a family, but we’re not okay and it’s not nice,” she said.

Mavimbela said AfriForum has been assisting the family and helping them understand the legal process.

“AfriForum has helped us a lot because we are seeing progress in the case. We are going back on March 30 to hear Shaune’s plea and to hear what he is prepared to do with the charges that he is facing after he asked to plead,” she said.

She added that the 13-year-old boy who survived the crash is still recovering from the injuries he sustained. “The boy has steel in his legs. He hasn’t gotten better. He is strong. He always has headaches because of the head injuries he sustained during the accident,” she said.

The court granted the request and postponed the matter, with Mogaila’s bail extended on the same conditions.

It is alleged that Mogaila’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle driven by Mavimbela, who was with the two children. The young girl, her child, later succumbed to her injuries, while Mavimbela and the then 13-year-old neighbour’s child sustained serious injuries.

When the matter returns to court on March 30, the state is expected to respond to the defence’s representations before a decision is taken on how the case will proceed.