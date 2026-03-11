The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four relatives of Rachel Kutumela, the ex-Limpopo police officer embroiled in insurance murders, are some of the five people arrested in the R10m fraud case.

Four relatives of Rachel Kutumela, the ex-Limpopo police officer embroiled in insurance murders, are some of the five people arrested in the R10m fraud case.

The body of a disabled man found floating in a dam is believed to be the one that blew the lid on a 11-man syndicate behind the R10m murder-for-insurance scheme that saw people being insured without their knowledge and later killed.

The circumstances around the discovery of the disabled man’s body were suspicious, because he could not have walked to the dam; and this led to the arrest of police officer Rachel Kutumela in October 2024 as well as family members, some of whom were arrested yesterday.

Joburg opens 16 fraud cases over land expropriated without compensation

Linbro Park Landfill site rises up to the east of Alexandra's new developments on the west bank. (Jeremy Glyn)

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) has opened 16 fraud cases with the police and approached the high court to obtain urgent interdicts to reverse the alleged expropriation without compensation of city-owned properties by private individuals and companies.

JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane told Sowetan the municipality did not authorise the transfer or sale of the properties, which were discovered to have been transferred into private hands.

Madlanga commission draws links between Carrim, Matlala and Maumela

North West businessman Suliman Carrim testifying before the Madlanga commission at the Brigette Mabandla college in Pretoria. Picture. Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Evidence in the form of a paper trail before the Madlanga commission demonstrated strong financial dealings between North West ANC regional treasurer Suliman Carrim, murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and tender tycoon Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

This is according to the commission’s chief evidence leader, Adv Matthew Chaskalson, who flagged two substantial payments that Carrim made to Matlala’s company, Medicare24, that he didn’t disclose earlier in his evidence in chief.

