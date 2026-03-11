WATCH | Mentally disabled brother was one murder victim in R10m insurance scheme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspects in the the insurance murder case appear in court.

One of the victims of a syndicate behind an alleged insurance-for-murder scheme that claimed the lives of 10 people and paid out R10m was the mentally challenged brother-in-law of a former police officer believed to be the mastermind.

The allegations are that Rachel Kutumela was always the first one at the scene of the murders and would be there in her police uniform.

According to the police, Neville Kutumela — who was mentally challenged and living with a disability — was the younger brother of Kutumela’s husband, David. According to Brig Athlenda Mathe, Neville was killed and dumped on the side of the road, the scene was made to look like an accident and insurance monies were paid out.

On Wednesday, Neville’s brother David was one of the people who appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court for the murders of the 10 people. He appeared alongside his two brothers-in-law, Thomas Shokane and William Shokane, as well as three other people — Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters.

Six people accused of murders-for-insurance appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court. They are: Masephe Thomas Shokane, William Shokane, Mmakoena David Kutumela, Masepe Damaris Selepe, Mojeri Benedictor Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters.

Police are also looking for William’s twin brother, who is on the run.

David, a school principal, was arrested at a local school where he works.

The accused face multiple charges, including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds of unlawful activities, and fraud.

Arguing for bail, their lawyer said they were not a flight risk and raised a concern about the manner in which they were arrested.

“They should have been arrested properly. Because the police have got a warrant of arrest, proper procedure should have been followed. You phone a person and tell them, I’m coming to arrest you. The police broke the gate as if those people were fighting. They were very disturbed by the way they got arrested,” said their defence lawyer, Moses Manthata.

“The accused are first-time offenders. They never had any criminal case. These are just allegations. But we have a strong case and we are ready to proceed,” Manthata said.

Their matter was postponed to March 25.

Kutumela was the first to be arrested in 2024 while at the Senwabarana Police Station, where she used to work as a sergeant. She has since been fired.

Her sister, Anna Shokane, daughter Florah Shokane and another brother, Johannes Shokane, were arrested afterwards.

Their case has already been transferred to the high court for trial. Johannes has also been sent for mental evaluation.

