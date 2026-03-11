News

WATCH | Mentally disabled brother was one murder victim in R10m insurance scheme

Neville Kutumela was the brother of the husband of Rachel Kutumela, the mastermind

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

Sontaga Letshelele

Sontaga Letshelele

Freelance journalist

Suspects in the the insurance murder case appear in court. ( Sontaga Letshelele)

One of the victims of a syndicate behind an alleged insurance-for-murder scheme that claimed the lives of 10 people and paid out R10m was the mentally challenged brother-in-law of a former police officer believed to be the mastermind.

The allegations are that Rachel Kutumela was always the first one at the scene of the murders and would be there in her police uniform.

According to the police, Neville Kutumela — who was mentally challenged and living with a disability — was the younger brother of Kutumela’s husband, David. According to Brig Athlenda Mathe, Neville was killed and dumped on the side of the road, the scene was made to look like an accident and insurance monies were paid out.

On Wednesday, Neville’s brother David was one of the people who appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court for the murders of the 10 people. He appeared alongside his two brothers-in-law, Thomas Shokane and William Shokane, as well as three other people — Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba and Martha Iris Ruiters.

Police are also looking for William’s twin brother, who is on the run.

David, a school principal, was arrested at a local school where he works.

The accused face multiple charges, including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds of unlawful activities, and fraud.

Arguing for bail, their lawyer said they were not a flight risk and raised a concern about the manner in which they were arrested.

“They should have been arrested properly. Because the police have got a warrant of arrest, proper procedure should have been followed. You phone a person and tell them, I’m coming to arrest you. The police broke the gate as if those people were fighting. They were very disturbed by the way they got arrested,” said their defence lawyer, Moses Manthata.

“The accused are first-time offenders. They never had any criminal case. These are just allegations. But we have a strong case and we are ready to proceed,” Manthata said.

Their matter was postponed to March 25.

Kutumela was the first to be arrested in 2024 while at the Senwabarana Police Station, where she used to work as a sergeant. She has since been fired.

Her sister, Anna Shokane, daughter Florah Shokane and another brother, Johannes Shokane, were arrested afterwards.

Their case has already been transferred to the high court for trial. Johannes has also been sent for mental evaluation.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

US running out of patience with SA, warns ambassador Bozell

2

Five deserving players Broos has overlooked for Panama matches

3

WATCH | How police cracked R10m murder-for-insurance case

4

Joburg opens 16 fraud cases over land expropriated without compensation

5

LISTEN | Top club withdraws from future Soweto Marathon over unpaid prize money

Related Articles