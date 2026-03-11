What you need to know about Shibiri’s testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The Madlanga commission has revealed that Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, at the time he claimed to have received a loan from Vusi “Cat” Matlala, had sufficient money in his account.

Shibiri is accused of having ties with Matlala and is suspected to have been on his payroll.

Shibiri has denied the allegations, stating that he needed the R70,000 he got from Matlala to fix his son’s car, and has paid it back.

Shibiri claimed that officers were promised career advancement for them to submit a statement to say he tried to facilitate a bribe for investigators not to oppose bail in the killing of Armand Swart.

Evidence has revealed that Shibiri called Matlala a week before he was arrested for the attempted killing of his former partner Tebogo Thobejane.

Shibiri claimed he first heard about the Gauteng counterintelligence raid operation at Matlala’s property when a witness testified at the commission.

Evidence revealed that Shibiri attempted to help Matlala with the invoice of his SAPS tender. He also told the commission that he saw nothing wrong with getting a loan with a SAPS contractor as he had no direct link.

Shibiri told the commission that he did not profile Matlala because he appeared to be clean and he had no reason to.

Sowetan