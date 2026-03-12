Disgraced Nobuhle Nkabane now ANC deputy chief whip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nobuhle Nkabane, who was removed as higher education and training minister.

Disgraced former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has made a strong political comeback with her appointment as the ANC’s deputy chief whip in parliament.

On Thursday Nkabane was appointed to the front benches of the ANC in the National Assembly, as the deputy to chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli.

Nkabane was removed from her position as minister of higher education and training over a scandal involving the appointment of chairpersons of the Seta boards. She had come under fire after packing the Seta boards with ANC-linked politicians and associates.

At the height of that scandal in July last year, she was accused of repeatedly lying to parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education over the appointments.

After her axing, she was relegated to the backbenches of the National Assembly, where she served as an ordinary member of the portfolio committee on agriculture.

But with her new position, after replacing Doris Mpapane, Nkabane is now the ANC’s second-most powerful politician in parliament, giving orders to members of its parliamentary caucus. Last week, Mpapane was elected the inaugural chair of the newly established portfolio committee on the Presidency.

Nkabane, who joined parliament in 2019, has also previously served as the deputy minister of mineral resources and energy.

She holds a range of degrees, including an MSc from the University of London and a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE