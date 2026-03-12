News

Eastern Cape labelled epicentre of insurance killings

More than 60 Bay cases being investigated, but figures could be even worse

Nomazima Nkosi

Assistant Editor: Investigations

Two suspects were arrested for the hit murder of a New Brighton man after allegedly taking out a life insurance policy in his name without his knowledge. They are expected back in court next week.
The Eastern Cape has been named as the epicentre of insurance killings, with 62 murders investigated in Nelson Mandela Bay.

However, safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said the figures were likely worse as police did not include Despatch, particularly Khayamnandi.

Speaking in Limpopo this week, following the arrest of a former policewoman, Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who is accused of killing several people to cash in on R10m in insurance policies, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Eastern Cape, particularly Nelson Mandela Bay, was the worst.

“The Eastern Cape is the epicentre for insurance murders, and we’ve been investigating 62 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

