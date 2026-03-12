News

Ex-SAPS deputy Vuma alleges political interference by Masemola, Cele

Vuma claims political pressure led to her suspension

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Minister of police Bheki Cele and SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola at the media conference to release the fourth quarter crime stats in Cape Town yesterday.
Former minister of police Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. (GCIS)

Former deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Francinah Vuma has alleged that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele were central to her “occupational detriment”.

Vuma was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday. The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

She was appointed deputy national police commissioner in 2017 but was suspended in 2022. She remained suspended until her retirement in January.

While the official grounds for her suspension involved allegations that she — alongside former national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole — breached the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act by withholding information, Vuma maintains this was a retaliatory move.

