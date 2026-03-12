Five things you need to know about Matlala’s ‘loan’ to Gen Shibiri

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri returned to the Madlanga Commission on Thursday to face a grilling over the money he admitted to have received from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. Bank records were revealed as evidence which the commission said was proof that he had money in his accounts, and therefore did not need Matlala’s loan to fix his son’s damaged car as claimed.

This is what you need to know about what came out of the inquiry around the alleged loan from Matlala:

The commission revealed that Shibiri had more than R50,000 in his bank account before he took a loan from Matlala.

Bank records show that a month later he had more than R90,000 in his account.

Further records showed that Shibiri made a R19,500 purchase at a Gucci store in Sandton in November 2024, the same month he claimed to have sold his cattle in order to pay Matlala, whom he claimed to have owed R70,000.

Shibiri accused evidence leader advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube of pushing a narrative when she told him that Matlala had revealed, shortly after his arrest, that he had given Shibiri money for alcohol, which contradicted his claims that it was to repair his son’s vehicle.

Shibiri allegedly reversed R80,000 that came from Matlala, and ordered that he receive it in cash to avoid a paper trail.

Sowetan