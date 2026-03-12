WATCH | Joburg residents protest over waste jobs, disrupt services

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A protest by unemployed residents and limited landfill availability have been blamed for uncollected rubbish piling up in several parts of Johannesburg, including Randburg, Cosmo City, Honeydew and Diepsloot.

It is alleged that piles of rubbish have remained uncollected since last week, with frustration mounting after waste collection services were disrupted following a protest at the Randburg depot.

According to Pikitup, the protest took place last Tuesday, when a group of residents allegedly blocked trucks from operating and demanded that waste collection jobs be given to people from their communities. Some protesters reportedly dumped rubbish onto the streets in and around Randburg, further worsening the situation.

Some of the rubbish has remained in the streets.

Piles of uncollected rubbish along the streets of Cosmo City, Joburg, posing a health hazard to residents.

It is also alleged that some individuals posed as Pikitup employees, telling residents that workers were on strike while scattering rubbish bins and littering the streets.

Anthony Selepe, spokesperson for Pikitup, confirmed that services had been disrupted and condemned the behaviour.

“Pikitup is currently experiencing operational challenges and protest-related disruptions that are affecting waste collection services in some parts of the city. As a result, certain waste collection services are not being completed according to schedule, while street sweeping and waste disposal operations have also been affected in certain areas,” Selepe said.

The disruptions were also linked to limited landfill capacity, with only the Goudkoppies and Robinson Deep landfill sites currently fully operational.

According to Selepe, the Randburg depot was unable to collect waste from Tuesday last week after protesters blocked the entrance while demanding employment opportunities from Pikitup.

“Law enforcement authorities dispersed the protesters on March 6, allowing services to resume in areas serviced by the depot.”

The protesters are believed to be residents from Zandspruit, Honeydew, Malatjie, Cosmo City and surrounding informal settlements.

“It has been alleged that some protesters went into nearby areas and began scattering residents’ refuse bins and trashing the streets while falsely claiming to be Pikitup employees and informing residents that workers were on strike.”

