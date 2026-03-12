Mothibi assures attention to Tembisa Hospital crime referrals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, briefs the media at the Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room in Pretoria.

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), advocate Andy Mothibi, says he has called for all criminal referrals linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal to be attended to, including those mentioning alleged syndicate leader Hangwani Maumela.

Mothibi, who briefed the media on Thursday, said when he arrived at the NPA he spoke to his colleague at the Asset Forfeiture Unit about matters that were attracting the unit’s services.

“When I was the head of the SIU (Special Investigations Unit), remember we released an interim report. An interim report indicated that we were dealing with syndicates,” he said.

“Some of the syndicates indicated that they were sort of under Maumela.”

Mothibi said after the SIU’s recent media briefing, where it released a report on home affairs, he called for all the criminal referrals in the Tembisa investigation that had been referred to the NPA to be attended to.

He said he indicated that they needed to be attended to, including “where there was a referral of Maumela”.

“All of those will receive attention, I can assure you,” he said.

Mothibi also said the SIU, Hawks and NPA had concluded a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the effective handling of SIU referrals.

He said his office would convene regular monitoring meetings, adding that they would also address referrals from the Sector Anti-Corruption Forums chaired by the SIU.

Mothibi also addressed the protection of whistleblowers and witnesses, saying his office would ensure that those who were threatened as a result of the evidence they put forward would continue to be protected.

“We are pleased that the government is not sitting on its laurels. The Protected Disclosures Act is receiving attention to ensure it is widened to protect wider whistleblowers,” he said.

“At the NPA, we’ve got the Whistleblower Protection Programme that we are in charge of in terms of the Witness Protection Act.

“Going forward, we expect that wider whistleblower legislation will be introduced by the minister of justice and constitutional development to ensure that the whistleblower protection mechanisms are improved.”

He also cited the murder of Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, known as Witness D, who testified at the Madlanga Commission.

He said although investigations were ongoing, there was an indication that Van der Merwe might have been murdered because of the evidence he gave at the commission.

“We would like to mitigate all that and we would like to really ensure that the measures are put in place to protect.”

Van der Merwe was gunned down outside his home in December.

“Witness and whistleblower protection is a critical enabler of the NPA’s mandate, particularly in complex corruption, organised crime, serious commercial crime and gender-based violence matters,” Mothibi said.

He said many of the NPA’s priority cases — particularly those linked to state capture and systemic corruption — depend on insiders who are willing to testify, often at considerable personal risk.

“The safety, support and credibility of protection arrangements therefore have a direct bearing on the NPA’s ability to pursue high-impact prosecutions,” he said.