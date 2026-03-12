Mpumalanga man ‘kills wife and son, shoots daughter and other relatives’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mpumalanga man shot and killed his wife and three-year-old son, then injured several other family members before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened in Verena on Tuesday at around 11pm. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident after the couple allegedly had a dispute.

When officers arrived at the scene, a neighbour said they were outside when the suspect became involved in a heated argument with his wife.

Ndubane said the suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot his 43-year-old wife and son, as well as the neighbour. He then fled the scene with his six-year-old daughter in his vehicle.

“It is alleged that he drove to his parents’ house in another section of the area,” Ndubane said.

Police proceeded to the suspect’s parents’ house in search of him. Upon arrival officers found the suspect inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life — Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, police spokesperson

Preliminary investigations led police to cordon off the scene and search it.

“During the search, officers found the body of the alleged wife lying outside the house on the grass, facing down, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The three-year-old boy was found inside the living room with a gunshot wound and was also declared dead at the scene.”

The suspect had also allegedly shot his sister-in-law, and his wife’s uncle, who were rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

“Police then proceeded to the suspect’s parents’ house in search of him. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life. He was also declared dead at the scene.

“It is further reported that the suspect shot his six-year-old daughter, who managed to escape and seek assistance from her grandmother. She was transported to the hospital in a stable condition for medical treatment.”

Ndubane said the man allegedly used his personal firearm to commit the crime. The firearm has been seized and booked in as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers are investigating two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

“The motive for the incident is still under investigation.”

Sowetan