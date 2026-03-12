Organised crime, corruption top NPA’s agenda, says Mothibi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi briefs the media on the successes achieved by SAPS safer Festive Season Operations and on matters relating to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in February. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Fast-tracking apartheid-era cases, tackling complex corruption and organised crimes, and embracing technology are among the top priorities set by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as it seeks to strengthen the country’s justice system.

Briefing the media on Thursday, NPA head Andy Mothibi said the level of crime in SA remained exceptionally high, while the crime resolution rate was undesirably low.

This, he said, was reflected in the detection and case finalisation rates, due to a range of factors.

“For this reason, the NPA has adopted a smart prosecution approach, whereby offences with a high impact on community safety are prioritised without neglecting other cases,” he said.

Mothibi said the NPA was prioritising the fight against organised crime and corruption, which had grown at an alarming rate.

“...often facilitated or enabled by state actors, as revealed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and other previous inquiries,” he said. “This negatively affects the country’s rankings in various global indices, which, in turn, undermines investor confidence and appetite.

“The most prevalent and increasing criminal markets include the synthetic drug trade, extortion and protection racketeering, cyber-dependent crimes, and the heroin trade, with state-embedded actors serving as the government’s ‘Achilles’ heel’ in combating organised crime and corruption.”

He said organised crime was a grave threat to democracy and the economy, especially when it targeted essential infrastructure in sectors such as energy, rail, water and telecommunications.

Turning to money laundering cases, Mothibi said the NPA has prioritised stand-alone and third-party prosecutions, parallel financial investigations through the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, and asset recovery.

“The focus is on moving beyond ‘predicate offences’ and proving financial flows, concealment, and benefit from crime.”

He said the prosecuting body had 292 cases outstanding on the criminal court rolls involving more than 400 counts related to money laundering.

“A total of 97 new prosecutions were instituted wherein trials commenced (accused pleaded) from April 2025 until January 2026, compared to the previous years when 103 and 101 new prosecutions were instituted, respectively.”

In the current financial year, from April 2025 to January 2026, there were 91 verdicts, compared to 122 and 87 in the previous two financial years, he said.

He also emphasised the focus on addressing backlogs and case prioritisation.

They will also implement state capture recommendations, execute Madlanga commission recommendations, tackle organised crime and address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

He said GBV has been prioritised and declared a national disaster.

“The NPA will spare no resource in the prosecutor-guided investigations of GBVF-related cases. While sexual-offence conviction rates fluctuate between years and regions, the NPA continues to maintain robust outcomes in these highly complex and under-reported matters,” he added.

Mothibi added that the NPA will not “relent” in pursuing South African assets and fugitives from the law.

“At an international level, while utilising the Interpol Red Notice, South Africa will participate in the Interpol Silver Notice Pilot, which offers enhanced international search, trace and track mechanisms.”

He said asset recovery processes were critical as part of the fight against crime and corruption, by taking back the proceeds of crime.