SOWETAN | Insurance industry needs reform to stop murders

Out of 5,505 fraudulent and dishonest life insurance claims recorded in 2024, 38 were murder for money cases.

This is according to the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa [ASISA), the body that represents insurance and financial institutions.

According to the organisation, there has been a growing and concerning trend of insurance murders in the country and most of these victims are targeted by people known to them who have the intention of harming to benefit from funeral policy covers secretly taken out on the victims’ names.

Such killings have been taking place over the years, but the gruesome tactics by the now convicted Tembisa cop Rosemary Ndlovu, cast a spotlight on this trend because of how she went about eliminating those who trusted her.

On Tuesday, the country woke up to the shocking news of an insurance murder syndicate in Limpopo, which was being rounded up by police for allegedly killing 10 of their relatives for insurance.

A cop, Rachel Kutumela, together with other family members, is believed to have cooked up this scheme.

All these killings point to an industry that takes advantage of the lawlessness and poor government oversight in the sector. It baffles the mind why the insurance industry is still permitted to approve funeral covers for beneficiaries they cannot identify. And even worse, those beneficiaries are being ensured without their knowledge.

The rules in the life insurance space might be slightly stricter, but when it comes to funeral covers even the insurers themselves encourage people to insure up to 10 or more people under one policy.

This is a loophole that has contributed to the manifestation of the insurance murder phenomenon.

The model works to the benefit of the insurer as they could be guaranteed a premium of up to R1,000 a month to insure 10 people. The losses are minimal to the insurer because the frequency of the premiums they earn is higher than the payout for a single funeral, which they have to fund every other year.

The government needs to nip this practice in the bud and make it mandatory for the insured person to present themselves in person before any policy can be taken out in their name.

The biometrics technology, including facial recognition, can also be used to verify that the person who is about to be insured is indeed the right person in case their identity has been forged by the person signing up to ensure them.

The government and other stakeholders need to act now to prevent further evil schemes like that of the Kutumela family in Limpopo.