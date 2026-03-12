The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exclusive | Bafana Bafana bonus shock

Bafana Bafana to play against Panama in international friendly in Durban and Cape Town. (Zamani Makautsi/Backpagepix)

A new Safa bonus structure proposed for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, which would reduce their earnings, is likely to face resistance from players, as their input was not sought.

According to documents to be presented at last Saturday’s aborted national executive committee meeting, players will receive between 20% and 45% of tournament winnings, depending on the elimination stage.

How insurance murder victims were eliminated, one by one

Suspects in the the insurance murder case appear in court. ( Sontaga Letshelele)

The mentally disabled man whose body was found on the side of the road was taken from his parental home by his brother and sister-in-law under the pretext of taking care of him at their house only for him to be murdered, allegedly for an insurance payout.

Lamola says he wont hesitate to take action against US ambassador

Minister of international relations and cooperation, Ronald Lamola. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

United States ambassador to SA Brent Bozell is embroiled in his first diplomatic spat with the Union Buildings, just a few months after arriving in the country.

This comes after Bozell was “demarched” to Pretoria over his “undiplomatic remarks” about SA and its president.

