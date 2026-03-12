The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Exclusive | Bafana Bafana bonus shock
A new Safa bonus structure proposed for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, which would reduce their earnings, is likely to face resistance from players, as their input was not sought.
According to documents to be presented at last Saturday’s aborted national executive committee meeting, players will receive between 20% and 45% of tournament winnings, depending on the elimination stage.
How insurance murder victims were eliminated, one by one
The mentally disabled man whose body was found on the side of the road was taken from his parental home by his brother and sister-in-law under the pretext of taking care of him at their house only for him to be murdered, allegedly for an insurance payout.
Lamola says he wont hesitate to take action against US ambassador
United States ambassador to SA Brent Bozell is embroiled in his first diplomatic spat with the Union Buildings, just a few months after arriving in the country.
This comes after Bozell was “demarched” to Pretoria over his “undiplomatic remarks” about SA and its president.
