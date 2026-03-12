US ambassador must familiarise himself with SA laws: Presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Bozell must familiarise himself with SA laws. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The Presidency says new US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III will have to familiarise himself with South Africa’s laws and constitution before publicly voicing his concerns.

The Presidency also takes a dim view of Bozell’s “thinly veiled threats” made earlier this week when he said the US was running out of patience with South Africa.

Bozell told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus on Tuesday that the US was running out of patience with the South African government, which has not addressed five demands the superpower made to reset relations between the two countries.

He was called in by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to explain his “undiplomatic” conduct on Wednesday. He apparently withdrew the comments, in which he rubbished the court ruling on ‘Kill the Boer’, and apologised.

