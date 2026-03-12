News

US ambassador must familiarise himself with SA laws: Presidency

Magwenya criticises Bozell’s remarks as undiplomatic and stresses South Africa’s sovereignty

Andisiwe Makinana

Andisiwe Makinana

Sunday Times political editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Bozell must familiarise himself with SA laws. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The Presidency says new US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III will have to familiarise himself with South Africa’s laws and constitution before publicly voicing his concerns.

The Presidency also takes a dim view of Bozell’s “thinly veiled threats” made earlier this week when he said the US was running out of patience with South Africa.

Bozell told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus on Tuesday that the US was running out of patience with the South African government, which has not addressed five demands the superpower made to reset relations between the two countries.

He was called in by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to explain his “undiplomatic” conduct on Wednesday. He apparently withdrew the comments, in which he rubbished the court ruling on ‘Kill the Boer’, and apologised.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Exclusive | Bafana Bafana bonus shock

2

How insurance murder victims were eliminated, one by one

3

US running out of patience with SA, warns ambassador Bozell

4

‘Shibiri or Witness F tipped off Matlala about raid at his house’

5

Water crisis becomes political battleground in SA

Related Articles