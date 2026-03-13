News

Fury over ANC man’s three-year ‘rent-free’ beachfront chalet stay

Ward councillor under scrutiny for allegedly costing BCM R1.5m in potential income

Asanda Nini

Asanda Nini

‘RENT FREE’: The chalet where ward 45 councillor Thulani Tempi has been accused of residing for the past three years without paying rent. (Randell Roskruge)

An Eastern Cape ANC councillor may find himself in hot water for allegedly living rent-free for the past three years in a beachfront chalet in KuGompo City.

The chalet is situated in the Gonubie Caravan Park Resort, which is owned by the Buffalo City metro.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) may investigate the allegations involving BCM ward councillor Thulani Tempi, whose lengthy stay at the resort has reportedly resulted in the city losing more than R1.5m in potential revenue.

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair, Songezo Zibi, confirmed on Thursday that he would be referring the matter to the SIU.

Read more here

Daily Dispatch


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Exclusive | Bafana Bafana bonus shock

2

WATCH | How insurance murder victims were eliminated, one by one

3

US running out of patience with SA, warns ambassador Bozell

4

‘Shibiri or Witness F tipped off Matlala about raid at his house’

5

Water crisis becomes political battleground in SA