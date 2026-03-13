News

Mbalula cracks the whip, directs Dlabathi to go back to work amid tensions in Ekurhuleni

Jongizizwe Dlabathi quit as ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary and MMC for finance two weeks ago

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Jongizizwe Dlabathi is said to have already resumed his duties as the ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary following a Luthuli House directive. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Luthuli House has rejected the resignation of Jongizizwe Dlabathi as the ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary and MMC for finance and has directed him to go back to work.

This was confirmed by ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu almost two weeks after Dlabathi quit both positions.

“This is the truth. This forms part of rebuilding and uniting our regional leadership whose contribution continues to carry the ANC forward,” said Bhengu.

Though Bhengu did not confirm who at Luthuli House had told Dlabathi to go back to work, several sources have said it was in fact ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.


