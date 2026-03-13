Police probe death of pupil, 9, who is alleged to have taken her life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

9 year old Imibongo Ntamehlo from Gxulu in the Eastern Cape committed suicide as a result of bullying at school.

Police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest into the death of a nine-year-old girl who is alleged to have taken her own life as a result of bullying at her school.

The child, identified as Imibongo Ntamehlo, allegedly died at her home in Nkawukazi Village near Mthatha on Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson Welile Matyolo confirmed that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Police confirm that a nine-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself ... and police were summoned. On police arrival, they found the body of the deceased lying on the ground inside the house. The motive is part of the ongoing investigation. An inquest docket has been opened,” said Matyolo.

While the motive remains under investigation, social media posts circulating online have claimed the Grade 3 pupil may have been experiencing bullying at school

The parliament Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries said it had noted the reports of Imibongo’s passing.

Committee chairperson Makhi Feni extended condolences to the family, pupils and educators affected by the tragedy.

“It is not normal that a learner as young as Imibongo would commit this kind of act. We therefore call for a thorough investigation into this incident. Bullying is a challenge in our schools that educators should never grow tired of fighting,” Feni said.

He added that schools should be spaces where children feel safe and protected.

“Our children must find parental love and protection in schools. This is a sad story that will reflect on our system, and the better these kinds of incidents are attended to and resolved, the better,” he said.

Feni said the committee expects both the provincial and national departments of basic education to address the issue of bullying in schools to ensure similar incidents do not occur again.

“The reality is that our schools lack social work and welfare services, as well as adequate learner security,” he said.

The committee indicated that it will seek further information on the matter and urged provincial authorities to provide support to the bereaved family.

If you are a teenager who is struggling, or you’re concerned about a child’s well-being, reach out to Sadag to seek help. You can contact Sadag’s Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0800 567 567 or send an SMS to 31393 for a counsellor to call you back.

