Ramaphosa supports EFF as he ‘declares war’ on outsourcing

Why issue a tender to procure Panado, the president asks

President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to oral questions in the National Assembly. PIC: Kopan o Tlape
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown his weight behind the EFF’s bid to stop all state organs from issuing tenders to procure services such as cleaning, gardening, security and the supply of non-essential items.

The EFF and Ramaphosa on Thursday also found common ground on the red berets’ long-standing proposal for community clinics to remain open 24 hours.

The issue of 24-hour medical clinics has been on the EFF’s political agenda since its formation in 2013.

Responding to questions in parliament from EFF leader Julius Malema on the progress regarding the rollout of the National Health Insurance (NHI), Ramaphosa came out in support of the EFF’s proposed insourcing bill.

