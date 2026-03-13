News

Soccer star accused of hiding finances in R1.5m divorce battle

The couple, who married out of community of property, has been living separately and seeks an amicable divorce, despite disputes over financial amounts

Mduduzi Nonyane

A king has filed for divorce from wife after three years. Stock photo.
The estranged wife of a former soccer star wants R1.5m in divorce settlement. (123RF/ashtray25)

The estranged wife of a former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder has claimed that the ex-soccer star failed to disclose his financial position in line with a proposed R1.5m divorce settlement.

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, has established that the wife filed an application for discovery at the Johannesburg high court on February 9 after the soccer icon opposed the settlement amount during a mediation process that took place in December.

In the disclosure application, the wife argued that the former player had been given reasonable time to provide details of his finances.

She further contends that the disclosure will assist her legal team in determining whether the soccer star’s opposition to the proposed settlement amount is valid.




