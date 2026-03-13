Soccer star accused of hiding finances in R1.5m divorce battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The estranged wife of a former soccer star wants R1.5m in divorce settlement.

The estranged wife of a former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder has claimed that the ex-soccer star failed to disclose his financial position in line with a proposed R1.5m divorce settlement.

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, has established that the wife filed an application for discovery at the Johannesburg high court on February 9 after the soccer icon opposed the settlement amount during a mediation process that took place in December.

In the disclosure application, the wife argued that the former player had been given reasonable time to provide details of his finances.

She further contends that the disclosure will assist her legal team in determining whether the soccer star’s opposition to the proposed settlement amount is valid.

Click here to read more.