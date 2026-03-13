The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

March 04, 2026.Suspended Head of Organised Crime Major General Richard Shibiri testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Shibiri’s Sandton spending spree revealed as crime boss’s R70k ‘loan’ questioned

Suspended head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Days after receiving a “loan” from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, suspended police organised crime boss Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri went to Sandton, where he splurged on designer sneakers and sandals.

This was revealed at the Madlanga commission on Thursday, where Shibiri was in the hot seat yet again to explain more about the alleged R70,000 loan he claimed Matlala lent him to repair his son’s vehicle.

Job-seekers disrupt Pikitup waste collection in parts of Joburg

Uncollected rubbish on the streets of in Cosmo City in Joburg due to a strike by Pikitup workers over a pay dispute. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Heaps of uncollected rubbish lining the streets in parts of Joburg continue to drive residents up the wall as Pikitup battles to clean up.

The dumped rubbish is the outcome of a protest by frustrated job-seekers from Diepsloot, Cosmo City and Zandspruit who marched to the Pikitup Randburg depot on Tuesday last week to demand jobs.

Panic as factory gas leak causes chaos, injuries at school

A gas leak belived to have been from a nearby factor caused panic and chaos and Umbilo secondary school. (Sandile Motha)

What should have been another regular day for pupils and staff at a KwaZulu-Natal school turned into a nightmare yesterday when a gas leak believed to be from a nearby factory created chaos, with children collapsing and getting injured as they tried to flee.

About 20 pupils from Umbilo Secondary School in Wentworth, south of Durban, were rushed to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties, while a teacher was also hospitalised.

