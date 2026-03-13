WATCH | Residents attack police for demolishing shacks

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Johannesburg metro police officers were chased by angry residents in Ennerdale during a demolition operation.

Johannesburg metro police officers had to flee to their cars for cover as angry residents chased them with stones.

The incident happened in Ennerdale, south of Joburg, where the officers were carrying out an operation to demolish unoccupied shacks.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the incident happened on Thursday when officers from Region G and the by-law management unit were carrying out a lawful operation on Grif Street following complaints of illegal land invasion in the area.

Fihla said a group believed to be illegal land invaders mobilised against officers during the operation.

“The situation escalated rapidly as the group began assaulting officers with stones and discharging firearms at the officers in an attempt to block the truck transporting confiscated building materials,” said Fihla.

He also mentioned that the officers were forced to return fire while tactically withdrawing from the scene to ensure their safety.

“We are relieved to report that no officers sustained injuries during the confrontation. The department suffered significant damage to its fleet. Four patrol vehicles were damaged, sustaining heavy body dents and smashed windscreens,” Fihla said.

A criminal case has been opened in Ennerdale police station for further investigation into the attack and damage to state property.

JMPD condemned the attack, saying it is unacceptable for officers to come under fire while enforcing city bylaws, and urged residents to use legal channels to address land and housing grievances instead of resorting to violence.