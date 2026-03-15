Divorce should not strip stepchildren of support, child law experts say

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The Western Cape High Court ruled that a man in a divorce case who had assumed the role of a father to his stepchildren could not withdraw financial support simply because his relationship with their mother had ended.

Child law experts say events such as divorce or the breakdown of a relationship should not negatively affect children, as they are not responsible for the circumstances leading to such situations.

The comments come after the Western Cape High Court ruled that a man in a divorce case who had assumed the role of a father to his stepchildren could not withdraw financial support simply because his relationship with their mother had ended.

In the judgment delivered last week, the court found that the man’s conduct and plea amounted to the assumption of a parental role. The court held that it would not be in the best interests of the children, aged 14 and 16, to suddenly lose the financial support they had become accustomed to.

The court further ruled that children’s constitutional right to parental care could extend to step-parents who had acted in place of a biological parent.

Stanley Malematja, an attorney specialising in child law, told Sowetan that the ruling reaffirmed a child’s right to maintenance regardless of whether the parent is a biological or step-parent.

“The standing principle is that once a person steps into the shoes of maintaining a child, that duty continues regardless of the marital status of the parents. This is grounded in the best interests of the child,” he said.

Malematja said every child has dignity and constitutional rights, including the right to maintenance.

“A child must be recognised as an individual with a distinctive personality and rights, not as a miniature adult waiting to grow up. They cannot simply be treated as an extension of their parents.”

He added that even when parents apply for their parental responsibilities and rights to be terminated, the obligation to provide maintenance cannot simply fall away.

“The right to maintenance is linked to other constitutionally guaranteed rights such as access to basic health care, food, shelter and education. It is not only a statutory obligation but also a common law obligation,” he said.

According to Malematja, when children are involved, their best interests must always take priority.

Meanwhile, Isaac Moselana, an associate attorney at Nkosi Nkosana Inc, said courts also recognise both formal and cultural forms of adoption.

He explained that in Sotho-Sepedi-Setswana culture, there is an idiom “go igapa le namane”, which loosely translates to taking a cow with its calf, meaning a person accepts both a partner and their child.

“These issues are often addressed during lobola negotiations, where parties may agree to culturally adopt a child. Once that happens, for all legal intents and purposes, that child becomes part of the family,” Moselana said.

He added that courts also recognise implied adoption, where a person voluntarily agrees to raise stepchildren.

“Children should not be negatively affected by a divorce or discriminated against simply because they are stepchildren. Once a person agrees to raise those children, they become children of that home.”

Moselana said it would not be in the best interests of a child to suddenly lose financial support after the breakdown of a marriage.

“Divorce should not reduce the status or well-being of children. They cannot be unfairly discriminated against when they did not put themselves in the situation in the first place.”