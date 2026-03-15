Water ‘blesser’ exposed: the ANC bigwigs who truck water but have no tankers

Despite not owning a single water tanker, two companies linked to ANC Tshwane heavyweights Eugene “Bonzo” Modise and Rhulani James Shelenge scored R31.7m for water trucking services during the city’s R777m emergency water supply project.
A Sunday Times investigation has found that in financial 2025, the Tshwane metro paid Best Enough Trading & Projects 669 — a company owned by Shelenge his wife, Ntombifuthi Valeria Shelenge — R30m to truck water.
Shelenge, also a pastor, was elected treasurer of the ANC in the Tshwane region in December. Little is publicly known about Shelenge’s previous political career, but in ANC regional politics such senior positions are typically occupied by individuals with long‑standing, active involvement in local branch politics.
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