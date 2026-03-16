Court hears child’s harrowing testimony on parents’ murders by convicted killer

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Rassie Nkuna, who is serving life for double murder, and on trial for another double murder, is also accused of killing Hillary Gardee.

“He told my parents to go on their knees. My mother started crying and he shot her. My younger sister stared crying and I tried to stop her, and he shot my father.”

This is part of the evidence of the 11-year-old boy which was placed on record at the Pretoria high court on Friday, testifying against the alleged killer of his parents before judge Samuel Makamu, who took over the matter following the arrest of judge Portia Phahlane on allegations of receiving a bribe in a separate matter.

The child had already testified before Phahlane.

On Friday, he was called to confirm the transcripts of his evidence. In his recollection, his parents Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa had told him and his sister, who was one-year old at the time, that they are going for an outing in March 2022

My younger sister stared crying and I tried to stop her, and he shot my father. — evidence of the 11-year-old boy

However, according to state version, Lucky had received a call to collect his stolen vehicle from the police. On the way to the station, they allegedly met with Rassie Hlabirwa Nkuna.

He said his parents were shot in his presence and that he took his sibling and walked to the nearest road where they met a woman who subsequently took them to a police station.

Nkuna has also been accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee.

He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend and her sister in May 2022.

In Mogashoa’s case, his co-accused is a police officer from the Mpumalanga 13 Unit, Jacob Mothibe Chego.

“... In that upon or about 19 March 2022 and or near N12 Etwatwa off-ramp veld in the district and within the jurisdictional of Gauteng of division of the high court of SA, the accused and/or together in furtherance of a common purpose did intentionally kill [Lucky and Sabeliwe Mogashoa] by shooting [them] with a firearm,” read the indictment.

The matter is expected to resume on Monday.

Sowetan previously reported how Nkuna bought the said BMW while in prison, using the money he had obtained from a cash-in-transit heist he was serving time for.

After being released on parole he then went on a killing spree, with the Magashoa couple being his first alleged victims. In May 2022, he killed his girlfriend Pretty Mazibuko and her sister Macia Mazibuko and was sentenced to life sentence after he pleaded guilty.

In August, he allegedly killed Nonkululeko Nkosi, whom he allegedly immobilised with a taser before strangling her and driving off in her car.

Sowetan