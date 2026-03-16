Deputy minister Bernice Swartz apologises for ‘one loaf, one family’ controversy

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Deputy forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Bernice Swartz has unconditionally apologised after public outrage about a controversial bread distribution campaign that went viral on social media.

Swartz said she regretted the pain caused by a video showing volunteers distributing bread to community members while chanting “one loaf, one family”.

“I write this letter with deep humility in my heart and with the hope that it will provide clarity on an incident that has rightfully caused outrage among millions of South Africans. As a starting point, I tender an unconditional apology for the legitimate pain the video caused,” she said.

The backlash followed footage circulating online in which Swartz is seen standing in front of crates filled with loaves of bread intended for poor households.

Volunteers wearing party regalia were filmed handing out the bread to community members while saying: “One loaf, one family. From the ANC. In the ANC there is life, so one loaf means a lot. We thank mama Bernice Swartz.”

Swartz acknowledged that the incident was particularly painful in a country grappling with high levels of poverty.

ANC volunteers handing out loaves of bread. (supplied)

“I recognise we live in a country where millions of people live below the poverty line and where poverty continues to disproportionately affect black African and coloured populations,” she said.

“As an elected official, I have a constitutional duty and a moral obligation to not only serve the people of South Africa but also to do so while protecting their human dignity. I apologise unequivocally for being linked to a video in which this dignity was not protected.”

She said the bread distribution was part of a broader food drive organised through the Benny Swartz Foundation and not a political campaign.

“The work the foundation does, and specifically, the bread distribution campaign, is not an initiative of the ANC. The assertions that this was a campaign by the ANC have no basis in fact. The ANC did not sanction the initiative and had no knowledge of it precisely because it was not intended to be partisan in any way.”

The ANC also distanced itself from the incident. Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the organisation had noted with concern the use of its name and branding in the videos.

TimesLIVE