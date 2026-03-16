LISTEN | Ditsobotla mayor to complain to Mbalula after conference ‘humiliation’

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The aggrieved mayor of Ditsobotla, who was forcibly removed from a conference by security guards, says he will write to the ANC seceretary-general Fikile Mbalula to complain about the “humiliation” he was subjected to.

This comes after a video widely circulated on social media showing Molefe Morutse, who also serves as the ANC provincial executive council member in the North West, being escorted out of a conference venue by the security. The conference was taking place in Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality.

Morutse said the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 5pm, and he described the moment as humiliating.

“It was really embarrassing. I was pushed out of the venue in full view of branch members. I am writing a report and gathering evidence. I hope that by the end of today [Monday], that report will be on the table of the secretary-general.”

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Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Morutse said he was removed after raising concerns about what he described as the flouting of ANC processes ahead of the regional conference.

“Guidelines were not followed to the letter. In our guidelines, when a final verification report for the conference is submitted, there must be a space of seven to 14 days before the conference can start. In this case, the final verification was received on Friday and registration started the same day,” he said.

According to Morutse, branches were not given the required time to interrogate the verification report and correct any errors.

“The seven-day allowance meant for branches to deal with the verification report and make corrections was not given. Surprisingly, when a steering committee for the conference was formed, I was excluded, although standard procedure requires that I form part of it. That already showed there was a motive to rig that conference,” he said.

Morutse said the video circulating online was recorded when he moved towards the podium to request an opportunity to address delegates through the provincial chair, about the alleged procedural flaws.

“I went there to say we need to convene a conference steering committee to address the flaws before proceeding. Instead, an instruction was given by the chairperson and the chair of organising that security wearing balaclavas must remove me from the conference so it could continue without me raising the issue,” he said.

Sowetan