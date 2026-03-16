Man alleges woman spiked his drink and stole his goods

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The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday when the man, 23, identified by his family as Fortune, invited his Tinder match to meet at his parents’ home in Silverton, Tshwane.

Police are investigating a theft case after a man alleged that his drink was spiked and his belongings stolen during a meeting with a woman he met on the Tinder dating app.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday when the man, 23, identified by his family as Fortune, invited his Tinder match to meet at his parents’ home in Silverton, Tshwane. His parents had been away on business.

According to Fortune’s uncle, Thabo Mabotja, the woman arrived at the house shortly before 5pm, accompanied by a friend.

It is alleged that Fortune’s drink was spiked, causing him to black out around 8pm. — Thabo Mabotja

“The three hung out and drank alcohol,” Mabotja told Sowetan.

“It is alleged that Fortune’s drink was spiked, causing him to black out around 8pm.”

Mabotja said Fortune’s mother arrived home unexpectedly around 8.30pm and found the two women sitting in the lounge.

“When she asked about her son’s whereabouts, they said he had too much alcohol and had blacked out in his room. The woman introduced herself as Fortune’s girlfriend,” he said.

According to the family, six people had been in the house earlier that evening, including Fortune, his two younger brothers, a cousin, and the two women. The cousin and one of the younger brothers allegedly later left for a night out, leaving Fortune with his 10-year-old brother and the visitors.

Mabotja said Fortune’s mother checked on him and confirmed he was asleep in his room.

“She also asked to take pictures of the two women because she did not like different girls visiting the house and said she was excited to meet her son’s girlfriend. They initially refused but eventually agreed,” he said.

The family claims the mother offered the women a room downstairs for the night because it was late.

However, CCTV footage allegedly shows the pair leaving the property shortly after midnight in an e-hailing vehicle with Fortune’s iPhone 17, two MacBooks, a PlayStation 5, and his pocket money.

“What remains unanswered is how they managed to exit the premises without the estate access code. The estate security and police are looking into that,” Mabotja said.

In a Facebook post, Mabotja asked the public for help locating the two women and offered a R5,000 reward.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a theft case had been opened.

“No arrests have been made at this stage,” she said.

However, Fortune’s girlfriend denied the allegations in a WhatsApp conversation with Sowetan, saying the version of events being circulated was misleading and that she feared for her safety.

“It’s all lies. It was a house party that went wrong,” she said.

She said she initially went to the house to meet Fortune but brought her friend because she did not feel safe meeting him alone.

“Fortune and his family told me they are powerful and can do anything. They said if they find us, they will beat us up and that I should pray the police find me first,” she alleged.

Sowetan