The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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The Western Cape High Court ruled that a man in a divorce case who had assumed the role of a father to his stepchildren could not withdraw financial support simply because his relationship with their mother had ended. File photo

Ex-SAPS member arrested as alleged killer in Witness D case

The first arrest as a result of the Madlanga commission was made at the weekend. (Freddy Mavunda)

The alleged killer of Witness D has been identified as a former member of the SAPS task force, and his marksmanship is believed to have linked him to the murder.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday by the task team investigating allegations that have emerged at the Madlanga commission. It’s the first arrest linked to the inquiry.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday.

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Divorce should not strip stepchildren of support, child law experts say

The Western Cape High Court ruled that a man in a divorce case who had assumed the role of a father to his stepchildren could not withdraw financial support simply because his relationship with their mother had ended. (123RF/nanastudio)

Child law experts say events such as divorce or the breakdown of a relationship should not negatively affect children, as they are not responsible for the circumstances leading to such situations.

The comments come after the Western Cape High Court ruled that a man in a divorce case who had assumed the role of a father to his stepchildren could not withdraw financial support simply because his relationship with their mother had ended.

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Consumers warned about Click’s contaminated snacks

Clicks has recalled these snacks for possible contamination (Clicks)

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g by supplier Clicks Retailers.

The recall affects 1,152 units.

Clicks informed the NCC that about 348 units were sold to consumers, while 804 units had been removed from shelves.

According to the supplier, the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic listeria contamination. Clicks noted the type of listeria bacteria involved was generally non-pathogenic to humans but had rare and isolated reports of human disease.

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