Witness D’s alleged killer is lethal — police

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Police have described the alleged shooter of Witness D as a lethal person who was hired to do a “clean job”.

Matipandile Sotheni was arrested on Saturday as the alleged killer of Marius van der Merwe, who appeared at the Madlanga Commission as Witness D.

On Monday Sotheni made an appearance at Brakpan magistrate’s court where he is facing six charges, including murder, three charges of attempted murder and possession of unlawful ammunition.

The matter was postponed to March 25 2025 for a formal bail application.

Speaking outside court, Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe expressed disappointment that the person arrested is a former SAPS elite member, who left the force in 2019.

“If you look into his background in the police he was a marksman, he is close to a sniper because of his skills. He is highly trained and they knew that if they hired him he would do a clean job,” she said.

Sowetan