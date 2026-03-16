Young Alex golfer Tshiamo aims for the top

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At just 10 years old, Tshiamo “Tshitshi” Makamedi is already making waves in the world of golf, a journey that began with him simply following his father to the course.

Growing up in Alexandra, Johanneburg, Tshitshi was first introduced to golf when he was just seven. His father, Danny Makamedi, a social golfer, would often take him along while playing.

“He always accompanied me to the golf course,” said Makamedi senior.

What started as a casual introduction quickly revealed something more. One day, his father handed him a junior club, a three-wood, and asked him to try hitting the ball.

“I noticed his swing immediately. It was good enough to confirm that he is a natural and talented golfer,” he said.

The young man says golf keeps him focused. “It helps me with discipline … it also keeps me focused and calm,” said Tshitshi.

His first competition came with its own challenges. Despite playing with only four clubs, far fewer than the standard 14 typically carried by golfers, and competing in cold winter conditions, the young golfer still managed to win a gold medal.

“That day was challenging because of the weather and the limited equipment he had. But he still performed incredibly well,” his father recalled.

Since then, Tshitshi’s rise in the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable. Within his first year of playing competitively, he entered the Botswana Junior Delta Championship, finishing second in the international tournament in 2023.

Later that year, he competed in the Junior Africa Championship, placing in the top 18 out of 196 young golfers.

His growing list of achievements also includes a third-place finish at the World Junior Qualifier and another second-place finish at the Stars of Africa Namibia Edition.

One of the accolades his family is most proud of is when Tshitshi received the Spirit of Golf Player of the Year at the SA Kids Golf Tournament.

Behind these achievements is a disciplined routine. Tshitshi practises five days a week, balancing practice at the course with training at home. His weekly schedule includes course practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays, putting and chipping practice at home on Mondays and Wednesdays, and sessions at the driving range on Saturdays. Sundays are usually reserved for tournaments.

His father also plays a key role in his development, as his mentor and coach.

Supporting his passion has required commitment from the entire family

“Our time, finances and even family plans revolve around his golf schedule,” said Makamedi.

Access to facilities has also played an important role in helping Tshitshi grow as a golfer. The South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB) has helped facilitate access to Wanderers Golf Course, where he has been able to practice regularly.

Beyond competition results, Tshitshi recently experienced a milestone moment when he was selected to open the Joburg Open, one of Africa’s biggest golf tournaments.

Said Tshitshi: “I felt very special to have been asked by the mayor (Dada Morero). I was nervous but never scared because I didn’t want to disappoint the people”.

For his father, the moment carried a deeper message.

“It was an opportunity to show the world what a 10-year-old can do,” he said. “But it was also a message that fathers need to be present in the lives of their children. In our case, golf became the vehicle.”

Despite his young age, Tshitshi dreams of becoming a professional golfer and ultimately returning to win the Joburg Open one day.

This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.