Defence applications delay KPMG R16m bursary fraud case

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Fidelis Moema and his co-accused Trevor Machimana and metro cop Lebogang Sigubudu appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saysthe trial of a former KPMG staffer embroiled in a R16m bursary fraud case has been trial-ready since 2025, but ongoing defence applications have delayed proceedings.

The case is currently before the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court with ex-KPMG staffer Fidelis Moema, his mother Dikeledi, metro cop Lebogang Sigubudu and Trevor Machimana as the accused. Dikeledi used to be a chief director in the presidency and also worked for the NPA.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the matter could not proceed to trial last year as the defence sought further particulars on the charges.

“The matter has been trial-ready since 2025; however, the entirety of the year was occupied by defence applications seeking further particulars on the charges,” Mohlatlole said.

He added that the court ruled the charge sheet was clear.

“The court subsequently found that the charge sheet and the charges as framed are clear and unambiguous and therefore do not warrant the additional particulars requested,” he said.

The NPA was speaking after Fidelis Moema and his co-accused briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.

The accused face multiple charges, including theft, fraud and money laundering. The case involves about 400 counts of fraud and money laundering, linked to an alleged scheme involving bursary funds associated with KPMG.

Allegations are that Moema used his friends and girlfriend to misdirect funds meant for bursary recipients. The state alleges that instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, he would pay the money into the bank accounts of companies belonging to friends. The friends would keep some of the money and repay the remainder to him.

According to Mohlatlole, the defence has now submitted representations to the regional head of the specialised commercial crimes unit regarding the charges against one of the accused.

“The defence has submitted representations in respect of accused two,” he said.

The matter has been postponed to March 27 when a decision on the representations is expected.

Sowetan