Emerging farmer thrives in tomato production

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Tshililo Mafuka is a tomato farmer from Muswodi Dipeni in Musina, Limpopo, whose passion for agriculture began long before he launched his own farming business.

Tshililo Mafuka is a tomato farmer from Muswodi Dipeni in Musina, Limpopo, whose passion for agriculture began long before he launched his own farming business.

His rise in the agricultural sector is a story of resilience and a meaningful contribution to strengthening SA’s local food supply chain.

Mafuka gained practical experience in crop cultivation and machinery operation while working on a farm several years ago, which inspired him to establish his own operation.

He said his decision to focus on tomato production was strategic.

Tomatoes have consistently high market demand and are well suited to Limpopo’s climate and growing conditions.

“Over the years, I developed a strong interest in agriculture and a desire to run my own operation, particularly in tomato production,” he said.

“I started farming on 2.9 hectares, and tomatoes remain my main crop because of my experience and confidence in managing their production.”

Beyond production, Mafuka’s farming operation has also contributed to local employment. Depending on the season and labour requirements, his business has created up to 20 seasonal jobs, providing income opportunities for community members.

Mafuka is one of 10 smallholder farmers in the Musina area who collectively supplied more than 3,386 tonnes of tomatoes to Tiger Brands for the production of its All Gold Tomato Sauce.

His work was recognised when he was named Tiger Brands’ inaugural Emerging Farmer of the Year/Most Promising Farmer for 2025.

The award acknowledges Mafuka’s success as a smallholder farmer and his role in supporting sustainable agricultural development through his business, Bob and Maggie Agriculture, which was established three years ago and specialises in tomato production.

“This award is a significant milestone for me,” Mafuka said. “It recognises the effort, perseverance and consistency that went into building my farm — from starting on rented land using stream water to owning land with a borehole. It reflects resilience, dedication and continuous learning throughout my journey.”

Increased harvest

The increased harvest was made possible through support provided by the recently launched Tiger Brand Hulisani agricultural development programme. Through the programme, participating farmers boosted production, created an additional 156 jobs in their communities, and sustained about 500 jobs across the value chain.

In the case of Musina farmers, irrigation infrastructure was identified as a critical requirement to unlock production potential and accelerate output.

The Hulisani agricultural development programme aims to address key barriers faced by emerging and smallholder farmers. These include limited access to equipment and infrastructure, climate-related challenges, and restricted access to formal markets.

Director for transformation and enterprise supplier development at Tiger Brands, Maanda Milubi, said the programme highlights the strong interdependence between the company and local farmers.

“The Hulisani initiative underscores the interdependence between Tiger Brands and local farmers,” Milubi said. “By investing in farmers’ long-term resilience, we secure a steady supply of commodities and raw materials, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen local value chains.”

He said that for emerging and smallholder producers, the programme creates opportunities to build sustainable enterprises, generate employment, and contribute to SA’s long-term food security.

Mafuka said: “I joined the Hulisani agricultural development programme about a year ago, and the support has been transformative. The programme has played a key role in strengthening and expanding my farming operation.

“It provided irrigation pipes, technical guidance to improve production, and financial support linked to our supply agreement.”

Mafuka now holds a renewable annual contract to supply Tiger Brands with high-quality fresh tomatoes.

His message to fellow emerging farmers is to start small, remain committed, and continue learning.

Sowetan