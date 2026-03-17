Empowering youth against online harms

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As SA’s internet use rises, the Film and Publication Board (FPB) has emphasised the urgency of protecting children from online threats while harnessing the benefits of technology.

The FPB recently partnered with the Mahikeng local municipality to commemorate the 2026 Safer Internet Day at Mmabatho Civic Centre in Mahikeng, North West. The event was also part of the FPB’s build-up to Child Protection Week which runs from May 29 to June 5.

Held under the theme “Smart tech, safe choices: Exploring the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI)”, the event was a call to action for responsible digital use.

It drew pupils, law enforcement officers, government officials, community leaders and digital content creators together to address the growing risks in the digital space.

Participants engaged in interactive sessions highlighting the dangers of cyberbullying, online grooming, sexual exploitation, and exposure to harmful content.

FPB chief executive officer advocate Norman Gidi spoke about the opportunities that the digital sector presents but also can pose serious harm.

“While digital technologies offer immense opportunities for learning, creativity and connection, if not properly managed, they also expose children to serious online harms. Safer Internet Day serves as a vital platform to raise awareness, empower communities and strengthen digital citizenship to ensure children are protected in the digital space.”

Head of public policy for Southern Africa region at Meta, Thabo Makenete, shared insights on platform-level protections, highlighting steps that Meta is taking to ensure responsible and secure technology use for children, including enhanced content moderation, age-appropriate tools, and innovations to promote positive digital experiences while minimising harms.

Meta is the company that owns Messenger, Threads, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

As SA expands internet access, such events are crucial in mitigating risks and promoting inclusive digital spaces.

Did you know:

The FPB’s role is to examine and rate content to ensure that it complies with national legislation and is suitable for different age groups.