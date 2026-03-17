News

Five things you need to know about Sgt Nkosi’s call to Matlala

Phone records reveal he called Matlala shortly before his house was raided and four times the day before

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Sgt Fannie Nkosi testifies at the Madlanga commission of Inquiry. (Herman Moloi)

Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who is accused of tipping off Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, called him minutes before a police raid.

Evidence in the form of phone records presented at the Madlanga commission today shows that when a Gauteng police counterintelligence team arrived at Matlala’s home to search for the missing Jerry Boshoga, Matlala was in communication with Nkosi.

Nkosi also said that while they were on the call, Matlala told him to hang up because the “task force” was at his doorstep.

But Nkosi has denied tipping off Matlala.

This is what you need to know about Nkosi’s appearance at the commission:

Nkosi is expected to return to the commission tomorrow.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Witness D’s alleged killer showed off love for guns on social media

2

Suspended prison term for Rulani in Algeria over undeclared cash

3

Emerging farmer thrives in tomato production

4

SANDF will show criminals no mercy

5

Fuel price hikes becoming ‘increasingly unavoidable’, warns Gwede Mantashe

Related Articles