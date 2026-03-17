Five things you need to know about Sgt Nkosi’s call to Matlala

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi testifies at the Madlanga commission of Inquiry.

Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who is accused of tipping off Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, called him minutes before a police raid.

Evidence in the form of phone records presented at the Madlanga commission today shows that when a Gauteng police counterintelligence team arrived at Matlala’s home to search for the missing Jerry Boshoga, Matlala was in communication with Nkosi.

Nkosi also said that while they were on the call, Matlala told him to hang up because the “task force” was at his doorstep.

But Nkosi has denied tipping off Matlala.

This is what you need to know about Nkosi’s appearance at the commission:

Phone records show that he called Matlala four times on the day before a Gauteng police counterintelligence team went to his home to search for Boshoga.

After the head of police crime intelligence Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested, Nkosi called Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and after the call, Mkhwanazi sent him a link to the 2Pac song Last mutha***** breathin .

. Nkosi claimed to have sent negative reports about Mkhwanazi to Steve Motsumi because they were Mkhwanazi’s fans.

WhatsApp messages show Nkosi shared confidential police documents with alleged crime bosses such as Matlala, allegedly under the instruction of Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The commission has revealed that the person Nkosi had saved on his phone as DD Mabuza is Simphiwe Mashile, with whom he discussed the sale of firearms.

Nkosi is expected to return to the commission tomorrow.

Sowetan