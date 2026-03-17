Law firm to probe case of pupil killed by falling goalpost

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Milton Neo Mokgoatsane, 10, in grade 5 at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa, died in an accident on the school grounds.

The Gauteng education department (GDE) is to engage a law firm to investigate the death of 10-year-old Milton Mokgoatsane, who was struck by a falling goalpost at Reagile Primary School in Thembisa last month.

However, his family says the wait for answers has been “unbearable”, as they continue to seek clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Milton died on February 16 when a goalpost fell on him at the school’s sports ground.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “MEC [Matome] Chiloane will formally introduce the appointed law firm to the school. The MEC will also outline the terms of reference that will guide the firm’s investigation, including the scope and focus of the independent investigation.”

But nearly a month after the incident, Milton’s family say they are still in the dark.

Family spokesperson Thomas Ndobe said the department initially promised answers within two weeks.

“It’s almost a month since the passing of our son, and as a family we are still not OK,” said Ndobe.

“Yesterday [Monday], we went to the school to ask the principal how far the process is, but we were given nothing.”

Ndobe said the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss, compounded by the lack of information.

“This is simple. They need to tell us what happened. Was our son pushed, or was it an accident while he was playing? We are waiting in pain because it’s taking longer than we expected.”

He added that the family feels abandoned by authorities.

“We buried our son, and now we are just waiting for clarity.”

Meanwhile, another grieving parent, Bongiwe Mnisi, whose son Manqoba Mnisi allegedly died under unclear circumstances at school last month, says she is also still waiting for answers.

Manqoba had been a pupil at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville for only five days when he died in what his family say are unexplained circumstances.

Mnisi said representatives from the appointed law firm visited her home on Monday, requesting consent to access her son’s medical records.

“They told me the hospital has been difficult in releasing the medical records, so they needed my consent,” she said.

“They said they need more time to complete the investigation, even though they already have the post-mortem results.”

Almost a month after her son’s death, Mnisi says she is battling to cope.

“I can’t sleep. I’m not eating well. The worst part is that I’ve neglected my other children.

“I was supposed to find help for my older son, but I haven’t been able to. He has gone back to drugs. Things are very painful.”

She said the trauma continues to affect her daily life.

“I dream about him. It feels like I’m walking him to school again. The pain is getting deeper because we still don’t have answers.”

Mnisi added that she has repeatedly contacted the department but has only been told that investigations are ongoing.

“I just need to know what happened to my son. It won’t bring him back, but at least I will know.”

Sowetan