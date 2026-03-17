Limpopo conjoined twins separated in historic surgery

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Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba accompanied by Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego has pledged her full support to a 29-year-old mother who gave birth to conjoined twin boys at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital.

“We are pleased to report that the babies are now separate, alive, and well. The mother is overwhelmed with joy.”

These were the excited words of Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo as he confirmed the successful separation of conjoined identical twins born at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital as the prosecure marked a major medical milestone for Limpopo.

The twins were born on January 28 2026, sharing a liver, intestines, and vessels, in Polokwane, and underwent a complex separation surgery on Tuesday of which Tshifularo was the lead surgeon.

He said the procedure was a success, with both babies alive and stable.

“These identical twins were born conjoined. When it was time to separate while they were inside their mother’s womb, it was incomplete. They were delivered here, and with a team of specialists, we decided to proceed with the surgery. We are pleased to report that the babies are now separate, alive, and well. The mother is overwhelmed with joy,” he said.

Our winning team of Paediatric and Plastic Reconstructive surgeons after making history. Mankweng hospital has successfully operated and separated our conjoined twins delivered on the 28th of January by a 29 year old as referral from Maphutha Malatjie hospital pic.twitter.com/e9HwF3nipg — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) March 17, 2026

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba hailed the operation as a historic achievement for the province’s healthcare system.

She said the twins were referred from Maputha Malatjie Hospital, where medical staff identified the condition during labour and acted swiftly.

“It took less than an hour to safely deliver the babies after the diagnosis. We commend the doctors and midwives for their quick response,” Ramathuba said.

She added that the successful operation highlights growing medical capacity in the province, with many specialists involved in the procedure being trained locally.

“This is not just a triumph for the medical team, but a celebration of hope, determination and community spirit. It shows what is possible in our rural hospitals,” she said.

Ramathuba described the surgery as a historic first for Limpopo, noting that it demonstrates the potential of public healthcare facilities outside major urban centres.

The procedure is also among a handful of successful conjoined twin separations recorded in SA.

Sowetan