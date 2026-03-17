The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

WATCH | Witness D’s alleged killer showed off love for guns on social media
Target shooting, military-style training and trips to overseas shooting training competitions for the elite police.
This is how Matipandile Sotheni, 42, the man accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe, identified as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, lived his life on social media, where he regularly posed with guns at shooting ranges.
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Rulani Mokwena faces fine for undeclared R307k foreign currency
In light of the SA embassy confirming Rulani Mokwena’s detention yesterday over foreign currency worth R307,000, finance lawyer Tebogo Malatji has predicted the talented coach may be hit with a hefty penalty should he fail to prove the legitimacy of the source of the funds for which he was detained at an Algerian airport at the weekend.
Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers on Sunday amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency.
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LISTEN | Ditsobotla mayor to complain to Mbalula after conference ‘humiliation’
The aggrieved mayor of Ditsobotla, who was forcibly removed from a conference by security guards, says he will write to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to complain about the “humiliation” to which he was subjected.
This comes after a video widely circulated on social media showed Molefe Morutse, who also serves as the ANC provincial executive council member in North West, being escorted out of a conference venue by security.
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