The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Matipandile Sotheni, who allegedly murdered Witness D Marius van der Merwe, appeared at the Brakpan magistrate's court in Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

WATCH | Witness D’s alleged killer showed off love for guns on social media

Matipandile Sotheni, 42, the man accused of killing Marius van der Merwe. (Supp)

Target shooting, military-style training and trips to overseas shooting training competitions for the elite police.

This is how Matipandile Sotheni, 42, the man accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe, identified as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, lived his life on social media, where he regularly posed with guns at shooting ranges.

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Rulani Mokwena faces fine for undeclared R307k foreign currency

Rulani Mokwena. (Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix)

In light of the SA embassy confirming Rulani Mokwena’s detention yesterday over foreign currency worth R307,000, finance lawyer Tebogo Malatji has predicted the talented coach may be hit with a hefty penalty should he fail to prove the legitimacy of the source of the funds for which he was detained at an Algerian airport at the weekend.

Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers on Sunday amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency.

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LISTEN | Ditsobotla mayor to complain to Mbalula after conference ‘humiliation’

A screenshot of North West ANC PEC member Molefe Morutse being removed from a regional conference on Saturday (Screenshot)

The aggrieved mayor of Ditsobotla, who was forcibly removed from a conference by security guards, says he will write to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to complain about the “humiliation” to which he was subjected.

This comes after a video widely circulated on social media showed Molefe Morutse, who also serves as the ANC provincial executive council member in North West, being escorted out of a conference venue by security.

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