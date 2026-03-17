Trial delay sees another week in custody for Mugabe’s son

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The case against Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mathondze has again been postponed at the Alexandra magistrate’s court.

The case against Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Mathondze, has been postponed to next Tuesday at the Alexandra magistrate’s court.

The two were expected to engage in plea negotiations and partial admissions with the state on Tuesday.

Proceedings could not continue after the court was told “the senior public prosecutor who has to take the final decision is not in the office. He is committed elsewhere”.

Mugabe, the younger son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and Mathondze, his purported bodyguard, are accused of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting of a 23-year-old gardener at a Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. Mugabe also faces a charge related to being in South Africa illegally.

TimesLIVE